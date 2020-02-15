0

Is there a way to tell / estimate how much stock a company has bought back during a given period and at what price (I get that you could infer amount by comparing shares on the balance sheets between periods, but prices IDK)? Also is there a way to estimate how much they could buy back ahead of time given their excess cash and buyback target values? Factoring in liquidity somehow?

Context: I recently saw a statement like (can't find the exact article right now)...

Low liquidity prevents XYZ from being able to repurchase more than ~500K shares per year (compared to the 10M outstanding shares)[...] They have been repurchasing 100-200k shares per quarter.

And was curious about how this was inferred (eg. it seems to be known that the amount the company is repurchasing is constrained by liquidity).

