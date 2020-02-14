I know that the wage base limit for 2020 is $137,700, but that is for one person. Is there a different limit for married couples filing jointly (e.g. double the $137,700 = $265,400, or something else), or is that still computed on an individual basis?

Essentially what I'm asking is if I make $200,000 and my wife makes $50,000, would we pay social security taxes on $250,000 (because our combined income is less than $265,400) $187,700 (because my taxable income is capped at $137,700 and all of hers is taxable), or something else (because there's a different wage base limit for the two of us combined)?