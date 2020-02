By "most advantageous" I mean the way that will incur the least charges, and enjoy the most favourable exchange rates.

Would it be better to transfer the USD PayPal balance to a EUR or GBP balance in PayPal, then transfer to a EUR or GBP bank account, or transfer the USD PayPal balance directly to a EUR or GBP bank account?

And is there a most advantageous way of effecting the transfer out of PayPal?