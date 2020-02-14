I am fairly new to option trading so am having a hard time making sense of this...

I had a $10 put option for VIVO with 02/21/20 expiration. As viewed in the Robinhood app, the option jumped from $1.90 to $3.10 ten minutes before market close on Feb 13. The underlying stock VIVO had been dropping from $8.20 to $8.06 over the course of the day but did not seem to be abnormally volatile. On Feb 14, the option opened at $1.90, right where it had been before the End of Day jump.

1) Did the option value actually increase to $3.10 before close on 2/13 or do you think this was a bug in Robinhood's software?

2) If the option did jump, what would explain the temporary increase of this magnitude?

3) Where can I find a historical chart or similar for this option (and others) to compare against what I see in the Robinhood app?

Here are some screenshots from the app:

VIVO $10 Put - Feb 13 1-Day Chart

VIVO $10 Put - Feb 13 Position details

VIVO $10 Put - Feb 13 Stats and Greeks

VIVO $10 Put - Feb 14 1-Week Chart

VIVO stock - Feb 13 1-Day Chart

VIVO stock - Feb 13 Stats

VIVO stock - Feb 14 1-Week Chart