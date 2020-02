Suppose we have a bond fund with an average rating of tripple A and a duration of 5 year. Is it reasonable to use the 5 year goverment bond yield as the rate affecting the value of the fund via the duration?

I.e 5 year goverment bond moves up 1 % means the fund looses 5 % in value.

Is there a rule of thumb to know which rate one should associate to a certain type of bond?