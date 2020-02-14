I'm a 28 year old college grad who set up a Roth IRA a year or so ago and I've noticed that my long-term stock positions within it have a combined +$102.28 in potential profit. Every position is long term, and all have a net profit individually. I have no desire to withdraw these funds or use the money in it for 30+ years.

So, what would be a reason why I would not want to sell all of them for a $102.28 total gain, and then a day later or so buy all the shares back at the new price (assuming all money stays inside the ROTH)? From my understanding there is no penalty for doing so as it is a gain and not a loss and it would allow me to buy more stock to hold.

Furthermore, I believe that as long as I buy them again before the EX date I also get the dividends. This is still relatively new to me :D