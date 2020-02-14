0

I'm a 28 year old college grad who set up a Roth IRA a year or so ago and I've noticed that my long-term stock positions within it have a combined +$102.28 in potential profit. Every position is long term, and all have a net profit individually. I have no desire to withdraw these funds or use the money in it for 30+ years.

So, what would be a reason why I would not want to sell all of them for a $102.28 total gain, and then a day later or so buy all the shares back at the new price (assuming all money stays inside the ROTH)? From my understanding there is no penalty for doing so as it is a gain and not a loss and it would allow me to buy more stock to hold.

Furthermore, I believe that as long as I buy them again before the EX date I also get the dividends. This is still relatively new to me :D

  • Is the profit dividends just sitting in cash or an increase in the stocks value? If the latter, then why do you think this will benefit you in any way? – Nosjack 23 mins ago
  • The profits and/or dividends sit until there is enough to buy more shares. So, yes, until there is enough to buy more they all sit in cash as contributions (or excess). This particular one doesn't allow automatic reinvestment. – Mark 19 mins ago
  • "it would allow me to buy more stock to hold" is just wrong. You'll be able to buy exactly as many shares as you would be selling, even though the amount of money is more, because the stock prices went up. Unless you are proposing to rebalance... – Ben Voigt 18 mins ago
  • Your earnings inside the account never count as contributions. – Ben Voigt 17 mins ago
  • When I said contributions I meant contributions I made into the Roth sit there until there is enough to invest. Not that each growth is a contribution. As to the bulk of your comment...maybe I'm misunderstanding how it works. If the cost basis is $813.18 and the potential profit is $102.28 then if I sold it all it would be $915.46. Even if the price went up to...say..another $2/share would I not still have more money left over to buy at least 1 more share than I originally had? :/ – Mark 13 mins ago
From my understanding there is no penalty for doing so as it is a gain and not a loss...

Correct, since you are selling at a gain you aren't breaking any rules.

...and it would allow me to buy more stock to hold.

Not correct. Assuming the price of the stock does not change due to the market between you selling and re-buying, you would end up with the same number of shares and same account value.

For example, you buy 5 shares worth $100 each, so $500 total value. Two years later your shares are now worth $120 each, total profit of $100 and new total value of $600. You sell all the shares at the market price and get $600 cash. The next day you buy as many shares as you can with $600 at the market price which is... 5 shares.

You purchase the stocks the second time at the market price, not at your cost basis. The cost basis is what you paid the first time (when the stock was only $100 each), which was the market price at that time.

