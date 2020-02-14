0

This year I sold an iOS app to a company in Sweden. I was wondering how taxes work 1 with a mobile app sale? 2 how does it being an international transaction affect its taxation? (I’m in the United States)

It is INCOME - the IRS generally does not care where the money does come from. That income is taxes in your country of residence, or - in case of US citizens and one African country - your world income even if you do not live in that country.

