I’m 35 years old with no children. My grandmother left me $200k and I’m not sure what are the best steps to take. Do I stay with my bank? Should I get an accountant or financial advisor? I want to buy a house cash for $90k, trying to achieve the American dream. Do I invest and if so, how? Please help if you know what steps I should take.

  • What is your monthly income? From where? What are your current expenses? Do you have enough cash in the bank to cover 3 months of expenses? What is your current retirement account at? etc... – paulj 1 hour ago
  • Hi, thank you for replying.. $2000 a month from unemployment I use to be a teacher for 19 years stoped almost a year ago. Rent is my biggest expense and yes I have enough to cover 6 or more months. I believe I have an IRA doesn’t have anything really – Chocolate 1 hour ago
    You're 35 and "I use to be a teacher for 19 years stoped almost a year ago" -- so you started teaching at 15? – shoover 49 mins ago

