I’m 35 years old no kids and my grandmother left me $200k. I’m not sure what’s the best steps to take. Do I stay with my bank or switch do I get an accountant or finical advisor? I want to buy a house cash for $90k trying to achieve the American dream. Do I invest and how? Please if you know any steps I should take please help.
Asked
Viewed 13 times
New contributor
-
What is your monthly income? From where? What are your current expenses? Do you have enough cash in the bank to cover 3 months of expenses? What is your current retirement account at? etc... – paulj 17 mins ago
-
Hi, thank you for replying.. $2000 a month from unemployment I use to be a teacher for 19 years stoped almost a year ago. Rent is my biggest expense and yes I have enough to cover 6 or more months. I believe I have an IRA doesn’t have anything really – Chocolate 3 mins ago