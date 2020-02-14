My old employer chose NOW Pensions as the auto-enrole pension (despite a 1.2 star rating on trustpilot.com) and now I want to transfer the money accrued in that account to my current pension. I've tried for a while to find a transfer out form on their website and have sent a message to them asking for one, but there's been silence on their end. I'm wondering if anyone knows where to get one?
1The pension transfers I've done previously have all been initiated from the target - tell your new provider the details of the current pension, and they should handle it for you. – AakashM 55 mins ago
Thanks for the advice, I was operating off the basis of doing a transfer out form from my teacher's pension which I also had to do recently – jonesn 51 mins ago