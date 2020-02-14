2

I only have UK REITs in an ISA at the moment.

Can I get exposure to other countries REITs directly or indirectly without withholding tax being taken at the source?

I want to increase diversification in this asset class to reduce risk, but also to be tax efficient to have good expected returns.

  • without withholding tax being taken at the source Why is that an issue ? Are(Will be) your withholding tax in millions of £ ? – DumbCoder 6 hours ago
  • @DumbCoder does it need to be millions of £ to make it worth considering? – rdans 4 hours ago
  • @rdans I would think so. E.g. US. REIT dividend income is 30%. And I don't think they dish out high dividends. So unless and until your total dividend income is in high 000s or in millions not sure how the OP assumes the withholding tax will affect him. If he shows a calculation of how it is affecting his returns that might be more easier. – DumbCoder 2 hours ago

