I saw a Dave R video where a woman said she was advised by an accountant to have brokerage income/gains to "utilize" (the woman's words from her accountant) $316,000 in capital losses. I was under the impression that we could only claim up to $3,000 in capital losses, but this sounds like there's a way to claim more or spread them over a period of time.

If we have a capital loss of say $5,000, is there a way to spread this or claim it against income above the $3,000 limit?