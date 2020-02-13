0

I would like to know if there is anything that moves the crypto market apart from the speculators or are they purely speculative? For example, in the oil industry then the hedgers will play a large role in what happens to the stock.

|improve this question
New contributor
Udb is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 1
    Buyers and sellers move the price of a security. It doesn't matter if they are speculators, hedgers or investors. – Bob Baerker 18 mins ago
  • Probably speculators, criminals, and enthusiasts. I'm sure the latter two categories are minorities. – user253751 5 mins ago

Your Answer

Udb is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.