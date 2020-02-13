0

Is it possible to payback my HSA? I used my HSA to pay a medical bill in 2019. I now have the money to pay that bill, and would like to keep my HSA buffed up

|improve this question
New contributor
Jan is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Jan is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.