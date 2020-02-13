Over the summer, we hired a college student to watch our kids, and we had planned on claiming the Child and Dependent Care Expenses deduction. As we are preparing our taxes, the student is concerned on how the claim will impact her. Her - and her parents - think that we would need to supply a 1099, and she would have to pay self-employment taxes. She - and her parents - have also applied for financial aid while stating that the she had no other income / employment. She does not want the IRS to ask questions about her parent's or her income tax return. She is also afraid that she would perjure herself if she does not report the income she received from babysitting our kids last summer.

My issue is that without the Child and Dependent Care Expenses, we would owe money instead of receiving a refund. Does the student have a legitimate concern?