0

Consider three people:

  • Person A has $1,000,000 in cash.
  • Person B has $1,000,000 in an IRA or 401(k).
  • Person C has $1,000,000 in a Roth IRA or Roth 401(k).

I assume Person A has a higher net worth than Person B, since Person B has a future tax liability when money is withdrawn from the IRA, and Person A does not have this tax liability. (From a financial perspective, I would certainly prefer to be Person A rather than Person B.)

I assume Person C has a higher net worth than Person A, since earnings on Person C's investments will not be taxed, while earnings on Person A's investments will be taxed. (From a financial perspective, I would certainly prefer to be Person C rather than Person A.)

How should Net Worth for these three people be computed to take future tax liability into account? Or, would these three people really have identical Net Worth?

|improve this question
New contributor
Herb is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Person B has the opportunity to grow their $1M tax-deferred, possibly for decades, while person A will only be able to funnel their $1M into tax-deferred accounts slowly over time. Person B might come out ahead in the end despite their tax liability. – The Photon 7 mins ago
  • Yes, I hadn't considered that. But I believe Person C would still come out ahead of both A and B. – Herb 5 mins ago

Your Answer

Herb is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.