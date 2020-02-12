I am a sole proprietor and opened a solo 401k with TD Ameritrade at end of 2018 and then funded it before the tax filing deadline in 2019.

I understand that Form 5500 (5500-EZ) needs to be filed annually in event account assets exceed $250,000 or if the account is terminated.

When I look at certain lines of 5500-EZ:

2b) Employer Identification Number (EIN) (Do not enter your Social Security Number.)

3b) Administrator’s EIN

TD Ameritrade accepted my solo-401k application with only my SSN given as ID.

This is confusing to me. Who should apply for these EINs and when.