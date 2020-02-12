0

I am a sole proprietor and opened a solo 401k with TD Ameritrade at end of 2018 and then funded it before the tax filing deadline in 2019.

I understand that Form 5500 (5500-EZ) needs to be filed annually in event account assets exceed $250,000 or if the account is terminated.

When I look at certain lines of 5500-EZ:

2b) Employer Identification Number (EIN) (Do not enter your Social Security Number.)

3b) Administrator’s EIN

TD Ameritrade accepted my solo-401k application with only my SSN given as ID.

This is confusing to me. Who should apply for these EINs and when.

|improve this question
New contributor
Maverick is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Maverick is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.