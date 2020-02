I suspect that these quotes are from after the market closed. If so, that would explain why they don't line up. The quotes are stale. as B/A spreads widen at the close, some moderately, some drastically.

During regular hours, OTM options may also not align because there's no interest in them. In such cases, the market maker sets a wide B/A spread and it only narrows if an order arises with price improvement. This wide spread may make it appear that nearer term options are more expensive. They're just illiquid with worthless quotes.