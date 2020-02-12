My situation: We live in the UK, and have some money saved up for deposit to buy a house here. Getting a mortgage for this case would not be a problem.

We're trying to get money for self-build property in an EU country (Slovenia). Plan is to some day move there. Asking UK banks, none would do a mortgage for property abroad if they don't operate there. As far as I know, no banks operate in both countries.

Asking banks in Slovenia for mortgages, most have a requirement of being a resident there. One didn't get stopped by this, but the issue was receiving our income in GBP while credit would be in EUR.

Biggest unsecured loan in the UK appears to be 50k, which is not even close to being enough.

One option seems to be buying a property in the UK (which was already something we kind of planned) and after building some equity getting a second mortgage or remortgaging. This would take at least a few years if I understand correctly.

We're in a financially stable position, good credit rating, etc.

What other ways or strategies could we take to get that big loan?