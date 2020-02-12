It's hard to give an authoritative answer because it depends on how your bank carried out the changes to your old and new cards. And, on how you're using the card(s).

Ultimately, credit cards are just a tool for accessing a credit card loan. You can cancel, replace, lock, etc the card without closing or otherwise impacting the loan. You can even change the terms of the loan (change the interest rate, change the limit, etc) independently from "closing" the loan. This is important because it's the loan That shows up on your credit report, not literally the card itself.

It sounds like you've effectively replaced the old card with a new one. If the bank closed the old loan and opened a new one, you'll see that on your credit report - the old account will show up as closed and the new one will appear as new. This will impact your credit score in a handful of ways in terms of credit mix, average age of credit, utilization, and other factors.

However, instead, they may have just kept your old loan open, changed the terms, and issued a new card. If this was the case, there may still be an impact, but it may be much smaller. For instance, if they changed your credit limit, and you're carrying a balance, your utilization rate will change. But if all they changed were the annual fee and the interest rate, that won't impact your score at all.

And, finally, it's important to note that the soft pull they did won't impact your score.