Recently I realized I haven't been using a credit card at all for purchases, and an annual fee would start to bite at my bank account for basically no reason - so I called up the card number to cancel the card.
What I was told on the phone is:
- The card's credit limit would be transferred over to my other active credit card
- They would reduce the interest rate on my active credit card
- This would not affect my rewards points through Amtrak (the card was an Amtrak rewards card - so my points earned through Amtrak would not be affected)
- Performing this action would incur a 'soft credit report'
I was also told over the phone this would not affect my credit rating - but is this true? And were there other circumstances surrounding my card cancellation, is it possible that this would affect my credit score?
For the record, my card balance was zero at the time of cancellation, and my current credit card that I still carry through this company does still have a balance.