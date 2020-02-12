It depends on the circumstances of the sale, the jurisdiction, and the auctioneer. Given your reference to the wholesaling question, it's important to point out that many auctions don't allow wholesale transactions - you're effectively required to pay for the house when you buy it (or immediately after).

In some cases, you may need to put some form of funding up large enough to cover the whole purchase price prior to being allowed to bid - a line of credit, cash, proof of availability of a loan, or some equivalent, even if you're try to wholesale a house only using a downpayment. The buyer backing out puts that funding at stake.

Also, the seller (say, the bank that owns the property being auctioned) may decide to pursue you for breach of contract. Even if they don't attempt to legally "force" you to buy the home, it's a pretty easy case to demonstrate that your failed purchase cost them in various ways (including loss of value because the property is not fresh any more).

It's possible that you would be sued for the full purchase amount, but in practice that's rare.

Finally, if you back out of a purchase of a home sold at auction, you can be sure you will effectively be blacklisted in terms of being allowed in to any auction in the future.