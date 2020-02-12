Based on this question about wholesaling homes - what happens if somebody purchases a home at auction, places their down-payment, cannot find a buyer, and backs out of the auction? I'm assuming they would forfeit their down-payment, but what else happens, in general?
-
Legally they have agreed to buy the home. Why do you think they would not be forced to buy it? – DJClayworth 48 mins ago
-
1@DJClayworth How can you force someone to buy something if they don't have the money? – Hart CO 46 mins ago
-
So that drives my question - what does "forced" mean, in this context? AFAIK, being "forced" usually means "do this, otherwise XYZ" -- it's not usually a criminal offense. So if I default on my mortgage i'm "forced" to pay, the bank seizes my home -- well, how am I being "forced" in this case to pay? – Tyler M 45 mins ago
-
You would be sued for the money you owed them? – DJClayworth 38 mins ago
-
1Based on the title I originally thought the question was going to be about auctions for various items (not property) and was going to make a joke about, "They make you work if off in the back room" similar to the old line about having to work in the kitchen if you can't pay your bill at a restaurant. – Michael 17 mins ago
It depends on the circumstances of the sale, the jurisdiction, and the auctioneer. Given your reference to the wholesaling question, it's important to point out that many auctions don't allow wholesale transactions - you're effectively required to pay for the house when you buy it (or immediately after).
In some cases, you may need to put some form of funding up large enough to cover the whole purchase price prior to being allowed to bid - a line of credit, cash, proof of availability of a loan, or some equivalent, even if you're try to wholesale a house only using a downpayment. The buyer backing out puts that funding at stake.
Also, the seller (say, the bank that owns the property being auctioned) may decide to pursue you for breach of contract. Even if they don't attempt to legally "force" you to buy the home, it's a pretty easy case to demonstrate that your failed purchase cost them in various ways (including loss of value because the property is not fresh any more).
It's possible that you would be sued for the full purchase amount, but in practice that's rare.
Finally, if you back out of a purchase of a home sold at auction, you can be sure you will effectively be blacklisted in terms of being allowed in to any auction in the future.
As @dwizum points out in their answer it will depend on the circumstance of the sale and the jurisdiction.
Aside from the down payment, the auctioneer will typically require evidence that you have sufficient assets to cover your full bid. If you don't come through with the payment, they can come after those assets. If the auctioneer thinks it's worth pursuing, they could get a debt judgment against you in court. With the debt judgment the auctioneer could then seize bank accounts, seize property, and garnish wages. If you own a business, they can walk into your business with a sheriff's deputy, open your cash register, and take all cash on hand. They can keep doing that until the debt is satisfied, or you get a court to declare you bankrupt.
If you lied to the auctioneer about your assets, then you are possibly looking at criminal fraud charges.