My husband and I are retiring in France. Both of us have US Social Security benefits due us. I am a US citizen, spouse is a non-resident alien. If we elect to file a joint 1040 so that he is treated as a US taxpayer, will we then not have to pay tax on his benefits?

If so, how would we go about getting the withheld tax back (since I understand the tax is withheld at source)?

Thank you in advance for your response!