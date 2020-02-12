I just read Rich Dad Poor Dad, and I have no idea about mortgages, loans or real estate. The author of the book describes a scenario in which a property is found for a cheap price (auction in this case), then acquired via a down payment and instantly sold to someone else at a higher price (or a little bit later).

In this exchange there is no bank or loan involved. (At least not a loan from a bank in the sense that you get a loan personally)

So how does that work in practice? I cannot imagine that if someone just makes a down payment, that the original owner just instantly gives you the ownership of the house. And if not, how can you sell it?