Legal? Maybe. Legitimate? Absolutely Not.

I'm not qualified to guess whether the documenting the make, model and location of ATMs is technically legal in your jurisdiction. A list like that isn't something I would want to be found in my possession during a police search though.

However I can say, without a doubt: This information is not being gathered for legitimate reasons.

The most likely use for this information is for the installation of ATM skimmers. Surveillance or dummy devices that can be installed into ATMs to collect account and PIN information from unsuspecting users.

Some key red flags:

Need to ensure the machine model is visible. Many skimming devices are make/model specific so including this information will allow them to have the correct parts on hand.

Anyone with a legitimate use for this information would already have it. Banks, councils, ATM repair technicians would all already have access to this information through legitimate channels without requiring you to walk around and collect it.

Vague description of reasons. Some online company said "our analyst department", what do they analyse, who for?

"We have a special task for you!" If this doesn't scream scam, I don't know what does. What real job opportunity what open like that?

Overall this is absolutely a scam for others if not you and is possibly illegal. Stay as far away from it as you can.