Some online company asked me do a job like this

We have a special task for you! Our analyst department collects information regarding Bitcoin ATMs across different states and cities. In most cases, the BTC ATM map doesn’t demonstrate the reality of available working ATM machines - especially in Canada territory. You will have to visit the ATM machine at the provided address, take pictures of the location and provide us the report.

The following is a checklist for your activity:

  1. Visit the Bitcoin ATM machine at the following address: [address removed]

  2. Ensure that the ATM is working; press a few buttons to make sure the ATM is responsive.

  3. Grab a picture of the ATM machine, ensuring the machine model is visible.

  4. Fill out the attached form and send it back together with a photo report.

Is this type of work legal?

    "some online company" is always a red flag. – RonJohn 9 hours ago
    If you think this job is sweet then just wait until you get promoted to a technician and are asked to install updated buttons and a card reader! – MonkeyZeus 3 hours ago
    If you do a good job, they'll have some bank vaults for you to photograph. – David 1 hour ago
  • If you believe it's illegitimate, if they are going to pay you, there's nothing to stop you sending them slightly wrong information (muddle the photographs up, get some from out of area) and take the pay... unless you count the danger of finding a (not so) nice man knocking down your door. Assuming they pay you of course! – houninym 1 hour ago
Legal? Maybe. Legitimate? Absolutely Not.

I'm not qualified to guess whether the documenting the make, model and location of ATMs is technically legal in your jurisdiction. A list like that isn't something I would want to be found in my possession during a police search though.

However I can say, without a doubt: This information is not being gathered for legitimate reasons.

The most likely use for this information is for the installation of ATM skimmers. Surveillance or dummy devices that can be installed into ATMs to collect account and PIN information from unsuspecting users.

Some key red flags:

  • Need to ensure the machine model is visible. Many skimming devices are make/model specific so including this information will allow them to have the correct parts on hand.
  • Anyone with a legitimate use for this information would already have it. Banks, councils, ATM repair technicians would all already have access to this information through legitimate channels without requiring you to walk around and collect it.
  • Vague description of reasons. Some online company said "our analyst department", what do they analyse, who for?
  • "We have a special task for you!" If this doesn't scream scam, I don't know what does. What real job opportunity what open like that?

Overall this is absolutely a scam for others if not you and is possibly illegal. Stay as far away from it as you can.

    One minor point: this is likely not a scam for OP, he very well may be paid in full and without complications. He might also be visited later by the police for aiding in a criminal enterprise tho – Hobbamok 3 hours ago
    @Hobbamok I wouldn't consider scam to strictly mean "leaves you out of pocket", even if those are the most common. Being tricked into doing something illegal for somebody else's gain, would still be a scam IMO. (Note, definition of a scam is just "a dishonest scheme" - it doesn't have to be money that goes missing) – Bilkokuya 3 hours ago
    It's possible that a legitimate website wants to catalogue the locations of working Bitcoin ATMs. Especially given their rarity. It's also possible that they don't know what they're doing when it comes to hiring people. That said, do you want to work (even temporarily) for someone who doesn't know what they're doing? – user253751 3 hours ago
    Additionally, Bitcoin ATMs are not run by banks or councils and probably don't have dedicated repair technicians either. – user253751 3 hours ago
  • @user253751 That's what I was thinking too. Like it does seem like locating Bitcoin ATMs is actually something that is useful in general. That said, doing it as a job is suspicious, along with requiring pictures and a written report is pretty deep into red flag territory. I would be less skeptical of a company saying "Hey, we are trying to improve our bitcoin ATM map, if you know any in the area please let us know". Them offering money for a written report with pictures is where it gets pretty suspicious. – JMac 3 hours ago
In addition to skimmers, another reason to have photos like this is that some ATMs are poorly secured. A surprisingly common type of theft is to steal the whole ATM. Banks are poor targets as their external ATMs are typically big and bulky. ATMs in stores, however, are often small and only bolted down. Stealing the whole machine can net you thousands of dollars in cash. There's whole crime rings that do this (emphasis mine)

They are after automated teller machines. Not the PIN codes of legitimate customers, not cloned debit cards, but the whole machine, from keypad to cord.

All told, after six thefts and three failed attempts, the crew has stolen about $39,000.

So what does a "Bitcoin ATM" look like? Oh, it looks exactly like the ones that get stolen

Bitcoin ATM

Now, the police are going to start reviewing footage of security cameras after the thefts and some guy walking around the now-stolen ATM taking pictures is going to look pretty suspicious, especially if you've been doing this on a frequent basis. Depending on the jurisdiction, they could charge you as an accessory to the crime (even if you claim ignorance and show them the email).

    Based on working in the industry, I can tell you right now that if you walk up to an ATM, take pictures of it, and then poke at a few buttons but don't actually complete a legitimate transaction, you'll trigger automated fraud detection and people will be looking at your face in the security footage before the crime actually happens. – dwizum 1 hour ago

