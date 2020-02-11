Bonds have default risk categories like AAA, BBB, etc. Bond funds often choose bonds based on these categories.

With ETF's and Mutual funds, there is a level of survivor-ship bias because the fund is ranks based on historic returns.

Does a similar historical survivor ship bias exist in ranking bond funds? For example, if a company/nation is upgraded to A from B, then will the bonds that used to have a B rating all be upgraded, their price jump up, etc thus making certain bond etf's return look artificially high?