Working on my taxes for 2019 and came upon this scenario. I lived at my parents' house for 10 months and my own place for two, but was working at the same job as a contractor in both locations. Because of this I have two home office deductions. TurboTax asks for "expenses allocated to this home office" for each home office. Most of what I'm deducting was used in both locations, such as computer monitors, cables, etc. But there were also items I only used in my apartment like a desk and a chair that I bought specifically for work. What does it mean to allocate expenses between the offices?