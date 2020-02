My wife's grandfather primarily invested into dividend stocks during the great depression. He would not sell the stocks, but would then use the dividends to buy the best paying dividend stocks. He did quite well investing in stocks.

I have made use of a dividend fund in my 401(k) after the dot-com bubble burst. It is my understanding that having the dividends inside of a 401(k) would be beneficial for taxes (as opposed to paying taxes on dividends outside of a 401(k)). If memory serves I think that I did quite well.

Apparently dividends make up good portion of the S&P 500's return. https://www.dividend.com/dividend-investing-101/performance-of-dividend-paying-stocks-over-long-term/

I would consider dividends to be a solid investment, especially so during a recession or depression.