I've been researching this but have yet to come up with any resolution that makes sense. I thought I'd try here to see if anyone has any ideas.

We were billed for our daughter's room and board and other services when she was born, 3 days from 1/22-1/24. The EOB shows the provider billed a total of $7,400, but the allowed amount from UHC (insurer) is $33,000 resulting in a negative discount. I understand the basics of allowed amounts and discounts and such, but I've never seen such a large discrepancy. I've reached out to both the provider and UHC and gotten nowhere. UHC just says that that's the agreed upon amount and the billing is correct with no additional information given. The provider states they will send the bill for review but I've not heard any resolution from them. It's mildly frustrating when you're stuck with an $11,000 bill that doesn't feel correct. Link to a screenshot of the EOB below.

I'd greatly appreciate any help or explanation. I apologize if I've left out any much needed information. Please let me know so I can provide if needed.

Thanks!

EOB

  • Is the hospital in-network for your insurance? Did you meet your deductible with this bill? If so, does your insurance cover room and board at different rates based on if you have/haven't met your deductible? – Nosjack 36 mins ago
  • The hospital is in-network. This bill would've met the deductible for the year. Reviewing the plan benefits, I don't see anything that states a different rate based on deductibles. Thanks. – djradius 18 mins ago
  • Did you have $5,716.15 left of your deductible before getting this EOB? – Nosjack 16 mins ago
  • Yeah. It's a $6,000 deductible of which we'd used $283.85 prior. – djradius 10 mins ago

