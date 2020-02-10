You won't be able to do that in the first place. Netflix will check that the card is valid when you sign up (even though they may be giving you a free trial and not actually charging you yet). They'll see it's not legitimate and disallow you from using it.

An alternate way of explaining this is from the issuing bank's perspective. If the card is locked and then a brand new merchant attempts to set up a preauthorized transaction, the bank will deny the transaction.

The intent of locking a card is to stop new activity, not all activity or all non-recurring activity. Recurring payments that were established prior to the card being locked are allowed, but establishment of new recurring payments will not be allowed.