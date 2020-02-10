0

I had shares in Spain which I sold in August 2019. Due to the double taxation agreement, I am supposed to pay my taxes in the UK. However, my fiscal residence was not updated in Spain, so the bank did a retention tax.

Under UK taxation, I shouldn't have paid because I don't reach the capital gain tax allowance. I requested the tax relief in Spain and they gave me back just a small part of the retention. I have to request the other part to HMRC.

Any idea on how I shall report this on the self-assessment?

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.