In a different question it is stated that

Mortgages are compounded .. 12 times a year in the USA

Is this true or just applicable to that question?

I am looking at a site where it explains how to convert APR to APY on basis of the type of compounding, and I am not getting the same number the bank is trying to offer. When I asked the loan officer what kind of compounding the loan has, they did not understand or pretended not to.

So the main question is do mortgages in the US offer monthly compounding or can they have daily/infinite compounding?

    Perhaps if you posted the numbers, we'd be able to figure out what method they're actually using, regardless of whether they should be using that method or not. – Patrick87 42 mins ago
    Loan officers are sales people, he probably did not understand. – Pete B. 17 mins ago
Actually, mortgages do not "compound" at all. Compounding means that interest is charged on top of past interest, which is not true for mortgages. Conforming mortgages in the US use simple interest, where interest is calculated based on the principal amount remaining, and late/unpaid interest is not added to the principal (unlike a credit card, for example).

Mortgages are typically amortized based on 12 equal monthly payments (with some exceptions like bi-weekly or semi-monthly mortgages), and the periodic interest used to amortize the monthly payment would be 1/12 of the "annual" interest that is quoted.

  • Is there a law or regulation you're aware of that requires amortization with twelve monthly payments? Or that the interval at which interest is charged be equivalent to the interval at which payments are regularly scheduled? I tend to agree that monthly payments with monthly interest equal to a twelfth of the quoted APR is all I've ever heard of but it could be otherwise. – Patrick87 6 mins ago

