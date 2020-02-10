In a question it is stated that

Mortgages are compounded .. 12 times a year in the USA

My question is, If it is it true or was just an assumption in that question.

I am looking at a site where it explains how to convert APR to APY on basis of number of compounding , and is differing from the quote what the bank is trying to offer. When i asked the loan officer, what kind of compounding does the loan has, the officer does not understand or pretend to do so.

So the main question is does the USA mortgages has to offer Monthly Compounding or mortgage can have daily/infinite compounding ?