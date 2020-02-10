I'm interested in investing in the whole EU (mostly because I thought that that would be equivalent to invest in 'all the US states' (S&P 500), so to speak). After reading some information, I have realized that it might not be the case (in other words, that the EU is not excatly the 'United States of Europe' in terms of investing). Let me explain:

UE has a common currency and no import/export fees between member countries.

Does this mean that the EU countries behave like the US states in terms of investing in a broad market index that includes companies from all the countries/states?

Or are there any issues to which I need to pay attention to if I choose to invest in the whole European market? (other than the taxes of the particular country from which I'm investing)