Lets say Jeff Besos and Bill Gates get really high one day and decide to liquidate all their assets, buy up all $100 bills they can get their hands on (lets say 90% of all bills in circulation) and burn them all in an attempt to summon a shadow demon or something.

Would the price of a $100 bill rise? Would all remaining physical money be worth more than digital money?

Would the dollar in general be worth more because a big part of it was destroyed?

Can't happen.

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/27/theres-been-a-mysterious-surge-in-100-bills-in-circulation-possibly-linked-to-global-corruption.html

The number of outstanding U.S. $100 bills has doubled since the financial crisis, with more than 12 billion of them across the world, according to the latest data from the Federal Reserve.

That's $1.2 trillion dollars. Combined, Besos and Gates are only worth a fifth of that.

Would the price of a 100 dollar bill rise? Would all remaining physical money be worth more than digital money?

Money is fungible, so, no.

Would the dollar in general be worth more because a big part of it was destroyed?

Cash is only 10% of US currency, and the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing would just print more.

