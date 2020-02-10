Lets say Jeff Besos and Bill Gates get really high one day and decide to liquidate all their assets, buy up all $100 bills they can get their hands on (lets say 90% of all bills in circulation)
Can't happen.
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/27/theres-been-a-mysterious-surge-in-100-bills-in-circulation-possibly-linked-to-global-corruption.html
The number of outstanding U.S. $100 bills has doubled since the financial crisis, with more than 12 billion of them across the world, according to the latest data from the Federal Reserve.
That's $1.2 trillion dollars. Combined, Besos and Gates are only worth a fifth of that.
Would the price of a 100 dollar bill rise? Would all remaining physical money be worth more than digital money?
Money is fungible, so, no.
Would the dollar in general be worth more because a big part of it was destroyed?
Cash is only 10% of US currency, and the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing would just print more.