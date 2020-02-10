1

I have read 2 books about investing, and they both assume you are US citizen and all the theory and examples they give are about the US market.

I have investigated, and I have found that the majority of books are similar in that aspect.

I find that there are a lot of concepts of these books that you can't apply to the EU. For instance, EU doesn't have something exactly equal to the S&P 500 (Euro STOXX 50 is no way as diversified as S&P 500), and it is going through a period of extremely political uncertainty, it's definitely not the same as the US in terms of investment policies.

I have seen a couple of books about investing in the EU, but they doesn't seem very trustworthy.

I'm not interested in any particular european country, but in the whole EU.

Is there any good book about investing in the EU, with its particularities?

If you are a private investor, you'd be better off looking for an investment book focusing on specific countries. Most investing is handled through national law (e.g. taxation) or specific exchanges. A general book about Investing in Europe would likely not cover the particularities of your target country as well as a dedicated book, doubly so for political uncertainties. BREXIT has a vastly different effect on the UK compared to Lithuania. Currencies between countries within Europe (and the European Union) can differ and may introduce added risk.

There are, however, European indices that are somewhat comparable to the S&P500, if you are looking for a general and broad Europe-wide diversification for index investment(e.g. the EURO STOXX 50).

  • I'm not interested in any particular european country, I would like to invest in the whole UE market. With regards tou EURO STOXX 50, yes I have read about that, but it contains only 50 companies. It's way different than the S&P in terms of diversification. – Martel 23 mins ago
  • There are other fun indices, e.g. the "MSCI Europe Index" covering 450 Europe-wide companies. It just depends what you are looking for. And while you want to invest in the whole market of the European Union, the stock you are picking will be based in a specific country and currency (e.g. France and Euro), you will have to pay taxes in a specific country (e.g. Spain) and the exchange you pick will be located in a specific country/city (e.g. Frankfurt). The general investment advice of (US-centric) investment books otherwise still applies, it's those specific, important parameters that differ. – R.K. 11 mins ago

