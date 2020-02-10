I have read 2 books about investing, and they both assume you are
US citizen and all the theory and examples they give are about the
US market.
I have investigated, and I have found that the majority of books are similar in that aspect.
I find that there are a lot of concepts of these books that you can't apply to the
EU. For instance,
EU doesn't have something exactly equal to the
S&P 500 (
Euro STOXX 50 is no way as diversified as
S&P 500), and it is going through a period of extremely political uncertainty, it's definitely not the same as the
US in terms of investment policies.
I have seen a couple of books about investing in the
EU, but they doesn't seem very trustworthy.
I'm not interested in any particular european country, but in the whole
EU.
Is there any good book about investing in the
EU, with its particularities?