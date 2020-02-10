I have read 2 books about investing, and they both assume you are US citizen and all the theory and examples they give are about the US market.

I have investigated, and I have found that the majority of books are similar in that aspect.

I find that there are a lot of concepts of these books that you can't apply to the EU . For instance, EU doesn't have something exactly equal to the S&P 500 ( Euro STOXX 50 is no way as diversified as S&P 500 ), and it is going through a period of extremely political uncertainty, it's definitely not the same as the US in terms of investment policies.

I have seen a couple of books about investing in the EU , but they doesn't seem very trustworthy.

I'm not interested in any particular european country, but in the whole EU .