I have read 2 books about investing, and they both assume you are US citizen and all the theory and examples they give are about the US market.

I have investigated, and I have found that the majority of books are similar in that aspect.

I find that there are a lot of concepts of these books that you can't apply to Europe. For instance, Europe doesn't have something exactly equal to the S&P 500, and it is going through a period of extremely political uncertainty, it's definitely not the same as the US in terms of investment policies.

I have seen a couple of books about investing in Europe, but they doesn't seem very trustworthy.

Is there any good book about investing in Europe, with its particularities?

