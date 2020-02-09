0

I’m an Argentine working from Argentina for a Canadian company.
I’d like to receive my wages into a US bank account which I already have. I really do not want to bring the money into Argentina due to the unstable economy and currency fluctuations – are there smarter ways of doing this legally? I currently pay taxes in Argentina and I will continue to do so. The US and Argentina have no Double Taxation Agreement. Would I also be liable for US taxes in addition to the Argentine Taxes?

|improve this question
New contributor
limge is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

limge is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.