I’m an Argentine working from Argentina for a Canadian company.

I’d like to receive my wages into a US bank account which I already have. I really do not want to bring the money into Argentina due to the unstable economy and currency fluctuations – are there smarter ways of doing this legally? I currently pay taxes in Argentina and I will continue to do so. The US and Argentina have no Double Taxation Agreement. Would I also be liable for US taxes in addition to the Argentine Taxes?