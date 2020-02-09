I’m an Argentine working from Argentina for a Canadian company.
I’d like to receive my wages into a US bank account which I already have. I really do not want to bring the money into Argentina due to the unstable economy and currency fluctuations – are there smarter ways of doing this legally? I currently pay taxes in Argentina and I will continue to do so. The US and Argentina have no Double Taxation Agreement. Would I also be liable for US taxes in addition to the Argentine Taxes?
Getting paid by a Canadian company to a U.S bank account while paying taxes in my home country?
