I thought I was a co-signer on a car loan and found out after I was actually a co-buyer. The other co-buyer made 2 payments and is having trouble making the third. I have serious issues with paying on a loan for something that isn’t in my possession. I am listed first on the title and if she continues to not pay the loan is there any way to have my name removed from the title or take possession of the car. She Has been telling me she “paid it and doesn’t understand why it’s not showing that she paid”, and I’m at my at my wits end trying to determine what if any options I have. Any suggestions would be appreciated.