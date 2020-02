As per these two resources from the gov.uk website:

The standard Personal Allowance for 2019/2020 is £12,500, while the Capital Gains Allowance is £12,000.

This is the first year I will submit a Self Assessment report. Am I correct if I keep these allowances in different baskets? That is, if I go beyond the Personal Allowance with my income, I still have £12,000 left of Capital Gains Allowance, don't I?