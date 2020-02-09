Air travel is growing between 4-5% a year. This is faster than economic growth in general. The economies of industrialized nations are growing between 2-3% a year. Seems like a good investment if you can invest into 4-5% a year growth instead of into 2-3% a year growth.

Add 2% inflation to 4-5% a year and you'll get 6-7% per year. This alone explains 34%-40% jump in the stock price of Boeing in 5 years.

Now the jump has been higher, 100%. I suspect some of the rest is explained by share buybacks. US companies tend not to only distribute profits by dividends, they also buy back some of the shares from the open market. I do not have know accurate and full share buyback data of Boeing but the market cap of Boeing is around 200 billion and I did find a piece of news about a 20 billion USD share buyback program. This program can explain 10% further growth in the same price during the period of the program.

A partial explanation can also be the continuously low price of oil. In 2015, we could not necessarily foresee if the low oil prices continue. Today, we know the low prices did in fact continue.

We also in 2015 could not know if the attempts to curb carbon dioxide emissions are going to be a total failure. In 2020, the current information is that the global climate actions are nothing but a failure.

So, part of the continuous 4-5% growth of air travel is explained by low oil price and part by lack of action to curb climate change. In 2015, we could not necessarily know if the 4-5% growth continues. Today, it appears to be the case it continues.

Also, you are ignoring one fact about air travel. Air travel, per passenger mile, is the safest means of traveling. It is safer than elevators. It is safer than trains. The stock market investors know this. It is not a problem if some plane occasionally crashes. Air travel is still the safest means of traveling given a plane crash or two every now and then.

Also, part of the reasons is the increased valuation of stock markets. In 2015, Shiller CAPE ratio was 26.49 and today it's 31.82. This explains 20% growth in the valuation of the stock.

So, to summarize: