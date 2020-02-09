I've noticed that news don't seem to affect stock prices. So when I'm talking about news here, I don't mean: "That company's quarterly earnings are down by 22%." I mean: "That company's planes keep crashing." Or: "That company's planes have been found to have software problems that don't only cause individual planes to crash but that affects entire series." Or: "That company's important plane series is being grounded globally because of serious problems." Or: "That company makes unsafe decisions about sensors and sensor data." Or: "That company's spacecraft has been lost because of software problems."
You wouldn't be able to tell where any of this happened from this chart:
This also applies to other companies where I've noticed that nothing happened despite bad news. But I don't think they are as well-known as Boeing.
As these reports keep indicating that that company has serious quality problems, why do people stay interested in their stock? Shouldn't they be expecting that Boeing will sell fewer aircraft and spacecraft in the future because of trust problems and because of quality problems? What sort of news that aren't of the "That company's quarterly earnings are down by 22%." kind even do affect the stock price of a company?