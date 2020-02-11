I helped somebody else file their German taxes. We could go back until tax year 2016 and I know that you have to file them in chronological order. Therefore we sent off 2016, then 2017 and after that 2018. A few days ago they got an email stating that their filing for 2018 was accepted.

This makes me a bit uneasy because on the tax form it asks whether one has a tax ID number from previous filings. When we sent away 2017 and 2018 it is true that they did not have such a number from previous filings, and they did not hear from the tax office until then. But technically tax for previous years was at least sent to the tax office.

One has 30 days to appeal to it. Do I have to do something or will the other years just come back in random order?