I helped somebody else file their German taxes. We could go back until tax year 2016 and I know that you have to file them in chronological order. Therefore we sent off 2016, then 2017 and after that 2018. A few days ago they got an email stating that their filing for 2018 was accepted.

This makes me a bit uneasy because on the tax form it asks whether one has a tax ID number from previous filings. When we sent away 2017 and 2018 it is true that they did not have such a number from previous filings, and they did not hear from the tax office until then. But technically tax for previous years was at least sent to the tax office.

One has 30 days to appeal to it. Do I have to do something or will the other years just come back in random order?

    Do the German tax authority have a phone line where you could ask this question? In the UK they are very helpful with this type of thing. – Vicky 2 days ago
    They also have a form on their website, question is submitted there. – Martin Ueding yesterday
    "return statement" in your title is quite confusing. It seems you mean you have confirmation that the taxing authority accepted the tax return? That could be called a "confirmation", "acceptance confirmation", or similar. Just "got the statement" gives no hint as to what is being stated. – Ben Voigt 16 hours ago
They have replied via email, saying that they are working on the other tax years as well. So it seems that this is not an indicator of anything going wrong.

