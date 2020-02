What will be my in hand salary for the following structure? Basic pay: 15600, GP:6000, DA:9720, Pension: 1139, EPF: 1800, Gratuity: 1506,HRA: 3000, Conveyance allowance: 3741.? Please answer its urgent. My fixed ctc is 5,13,672 and total ctc is 13,33,672.