I have Traditional and Roth IRA accounts, where I have not put any money in and I was reading What's the deadline to contribute to a Roth IRA

I am not eligible for a direct Roth IRA. So if I understand correctly, at this time (Feb 2020), I can still put money into the traditional IRA for 2019 since I have not yet filed my taxes for 2019, but I will not be able to move it to my Roth IRA account as that would count towards 2020?