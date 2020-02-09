My father started a small nest egg for me when I was a teenager. He was hoping it would grow to help out with a down payment on a home when I was older. However as I'm now in my 20s I've noticed that my broker has been getting returns of about 5% a year which I'm not really happy with.

My concern is that when I was 18 he signed the fund over to me and I assume he still gets the statements from the broker.

Considering I'm not happy with his broker I'm worried that he could find I switched brokers. Considering it was his money it's not something I want to be an issue.

I hope that by transferring it would be private, but I want to find out first before I proceed.