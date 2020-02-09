0

I worked in an indian company(IPO), the company has very high number of subcontractors, On the occassion of our Chief managing Director's(CMD) daughter wedding, he gave 250Crores INR($35million USD) as dowry, he done this by giving money to multiple subcontractors as a worker payment or work payment, then subcontractors gave back money to CMD/founder/chairman as a black money, these subcontractors paid this because some of them need future contract and some out of pressure.

Our CMD is also an founder and chairman of our 4000crore($550 million) turnover company

1.why our CMD doing all this? 2.what profit he will get

