I live in NY, but I work in CT. Both states allow you to deduct up to $5000 of 529 contributions to their plan.

Based on what I've read, I need to pay taxes to both states, and then I get the amount I paid to CT as a nonrefundable credit to my NY taxes.

Does this mean that contributing to a CT 529 just means that I will pay more to NY later? And if so, would my best option be contributing a bit to each state's 529 so that my tax amount is equal for both states?