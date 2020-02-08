0

The following is the Option Chain for the symbol UBER.

There is a high Interest for 40 CALL. There is less interest for 40 PUT.

My questions are:

  1. What is the difference between VOLUME and OPTION INTEREST?
  2. Buying and selling of stocks have impact to the price of the stock. Similarly, do the Options Interest or Volume have any impact to the price of the stock? In this case, because of the large interest of the $40 calls, the price will stay higher than $40?

enter image description here

|improve this question
  • 1
    FYI: It's "open interest", not "option interest". – Chris W. Rea 1 hour ago
0

Open Interest (not Option Interest) represents the number of contracts that exist on any given day.

In order for a trade to occur, there must be a buyer and a seller. Each party may be opening or closing the contract. There are 4 scenarios:

Buy to Open (BTO) and Sell To Open (STO)

  • Both parties are initiating a new position (one new buyer and one new seller) so open interest increases by one

BTO and Sell To Close (STC)

  • If a contract owner sells to a new trader, open interest does not change (an existing contract is changing hands)

Buy To Close (BTC) and STO

  • If someone short a contract buys from a new writer, open interest does not change (an existing contract is changing hands)

BTC and STC

  • Both parties are closing an existing position (one previous buyer and one previous seller) so open interest declines by one

A call buyer is bullish. If that call purchase is to hedge a short position in the underlying, the trader is actually bearish. Therefore, there's no way to infer what an investor's directional bias is from call (or put) purchases and possible changes in open interest. To that end, some delve into combining price, volume and open interest to determine direction. I've never been able to discern it but here's an article from Investopedia that explains it.

In general, option pricing follows stock price. Stock price can follow option price but those are nuanced exceptions and tend to have little to no effect on share price unless it's a very illiquid stock.

For example, if option pricing strays from put/call parity, a market maker or floor trader will execute a conversion or a reversal which leads to buying or selling of shares to drive option prices back in line.

Another example might be if a option owner exercises a large amount of options and the counter party(ies) have naked options and must cover the assignment. These are infrequent exceptions and they occur randomly.

|improve this answer
  • I took the liberty of defining the acronyms since OP seems to not be familiar with aspects of option trading (e.g. Option Interest) so they may not be obvious. – D Stanley 40 mins ago
  • @D Stanley - Thanks for adding that info. Sometimes I forget that some of this is a foreign language to others. – Bob Baerker 35 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.