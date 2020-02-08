0

I'm the owner of a small business with one employee other than myself, and I'm looking at 401k plans for the business.

A significant amount of this employees total compensation will end up coming from performance bonuses distributed periodically throughout the year;

When I'm looking at potential 401k plans, I can't tell if a given matching percentage will apply just to someone's salary, or also to their bonuses / total amount of compensation... and I'm trying to figure that out before deciding on which matching percentage to offer.

In summary - Are bonuses included as part of 401k matching?

  • Isn't it up to you what does and doesn't get matched? (That said, as anecdotal evidence, I recently received a bonus, and my regular 401k contribution was taken out, but not matched.) – chepner 1 hour ago
1

Every company I've worked for has matched contributions from all income regardless of source (salary, bonus, commission, etc.). Since you're choosing the plan and parameters, it's up to you, but I would match any contributions that come out of bonuses for several reasons:

  • Contributing a higher percentage from bonuses can be a way for some people to jump start their retirement savings and save some of the tax burden
  • Bonuses are still income from many other perspectives: tax, etc., so there's no reason why 401(k) matching couldn't be the same.
  • The total 401(k) contribution limit doesn't distinguish between "normal" income and bonus income.
  • If you don't match bonuses, employees can just contribute more from their paychecks, so you aren't really preventing anything.
  • The last bullet point does not look right. Match is usually capped at certain contribution percentage, so contributing more from regular paychecks does not compensate for not matching bonuses. – void_ptr 39 mins ago
  • Yes, void's point looks right to me. Our's was a 5% match, glad that bonus/commission was included. – JTP - Apologise to Monica 30 mins ago

