I'm the owner of a small business with one employee other than myself, and I'm looking at 401k plans for the business.

A significant amount of this employees total compensation will end up coming from performance bonuses distributed periodically throughout the year;

When I'm looking at potential 401k plans, I can't tell if a given matching percentage will apply just to someone's salary, or also to their bonuses / total amount of compensation... and I'm trying to figure that out before deciding on which matching percentage to offer.

In summary - Are bonuses included as part of 401k matching?