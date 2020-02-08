0

I am aged 23 and make £48000 a year. I have 2 sources of debt at the moment, my student loan and a mortgage I have just entered.

Student Loan Details:

Amount: £42775.54
Interest Rate: 5.4%
Monthly Payments: £167
Term: 29 years until destroyed (At current salary, increasing annually at rate of inflation will pay-off in 26 years time)

Mortgage Details:

Amount: £223,125.00
Interest Rate: 1.84% (First 5 years fixed), 4.24% (Variable after first 5 years)
Monthly Payments: £724.16 (First 5 years), £982.43 (Thereafter)
Term: 35 years

I currently save about £750 a month which I put straight into a savings account at 1.5%. I think it is fair to say that on average over the next 35 years I will save about £1000 a month.

I am keen to pay off my debt rather than put money into a savings account.

My question is this: If you were in my situation which debt would you pay off first - The student loan or the mortgage? (or neither and continue savings)

The rate on the student loan is higher, but the monthly interest accrued is higher on the mortgage as it is a greater amount.

I would pay down the mortgage, because your student loan will be written off after thirty years regardless of whether or not it has all been repaid. At your current income level, you will repay it all, but if your income should fall then your repayments will reduce and you may well have part of the loan written off.

The mathematically optimum loan to pay off first is the one with the highest rate. This is knows as the Avalanche Method.

For most people, the emotionally satisfying loan to pay off first is the one with the lowest value. This is known as the Snowball Method.

There are religious wars about which is the Right And Proper Method.

In your case, the decision is a moot point, because your Student Loan meets both criteria. Thus, I would pay it off first.

    But the other terms on the student loan are so very generous that I don’t think it makes sense to pay it off first. Your mortgage payments won’t decrease if your income goes down. Your mortgage won’t be written off at the end of the term whether or not you’ve actually repaid it. – Mike Scott 18 mins ago

