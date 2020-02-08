The following are the candle stick charts of NASDAQ COMPOSITE, AAPL and UBER for 2/7/2020.
My questions from the chart are:
- There is long high candle wick for NASDAQ and AAPL. But UBER has a long low candle wick. What does that mean for three stocks?
- Looking at all the three charts, the trend looks very similar for three stocks. At 11:00 AM, there is a drop of the price for all the stocks. The trend is flat between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM. And then at 2:00 PM price drops and then at 3:00 PM it goes higher a little. If the movement of the stock price up and down depends on the buying and selling which can be random, why do AAPL and UBER show somewhat similar trend? Is this due to the exchange execute the BUY and SELLING of large institutions in a similar order. For example, run all the BUYs for 15 minutes and then run the SELLING for 15 minutes etc...